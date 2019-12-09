A suspect led police on a chase before fleeing into a parking garage owned by Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center late Monday, leading hospital officials to alert their staff of a potentially dangerous suspect in the area.
State Police said the suspect, who failed to stop for police about 7:30 p.m. along Route 9, drove into the hospital’s parking garage on Longwood Avenue in Boston.
Hospital employees received an alert about an “exterior threat” and a warning to stay away from Pilgrim Road and Longwood Avenue about 8:45 p.m..
Troopers eventually found the suspect, who “fought violently” while police placed him under arrest.
The suspect is being charged with fentanyl trafficking, assault and battery on a police officer, and motor vehicle offenses, officials said.
Police did not immediately identify the suspect
