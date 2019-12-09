Teixeira had also stuffed their jewelry inside a backpack, but he never took the ring off Bolanos’ hand, Pappas said.

During his closing argument in the double murder trial, Suffolk Assistant District Attorney John Pappas told jurors there was overwhelming evidence that Bampumim Teixeira murdered the couple in their South Boston penthouse on May 5, 2017.

In one of her final acts, Dr. Lina Bolanos turned the Tiffany engagement ring she had received from her fiance, Dr. Richard Field,around on her finger so only the band was visible, hoping to keep it from being stolen by the man who stole her life, a prosecutor said Monday.

“She didn’t want this man to take the ring,’’ he said as he pointed to Teixeira. “She didn’t want this man to take the ring off her dead hand.”

Bolanos and Field were stabbed to death in their condominium at the Macallen Building, prosecutors said. Police rushed to the building after being alerted that a friend of the couple had received a text message from Field’s cellphone that a gunman was in the apartment. Police shot Teixeira in a confrontation inside the apartment.

On Monday, Pappas said there was overwhelming evidence that Teixeira, who worked as a concierge at the building for three weeks in 2016, used his knowledge to sneak into the building and attacked Bolanos in the hallway and forced his way into the apartment. Field came home about an hour-and-a-half later.

In a interview with police the next morning while he recovered at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, Teixeira claimed he snuck into the building because he was having an affair with Bolanos and wanted to be discreet. In an recording that was played for jurors, Teixeira told police he was chatting with Bolanos when Field came home, became enraged, and killed her.

“It was not enough for him to murder them in their own home,’’ Pappas said. “Not enough for him to destroy their lives ... He had to destroy their names as well.”

Pappas called Teixeira’s account “utterly absurd and ridiculous.” He had no relationship with Bolanos and could not even tell police her name, Pappas said.

Teixeira’s lawyer, Steven Sack, who did not call any witnesses, told jurors his client was innocent.

“I never told you he didn’t kill Richard Field — because he did,’’ Sack told jurors. “He killed him in self-defense, and that’s not murder.”

Teixeira found himself in an “impossible situation’’ inside the condominium because he knew police would not believe his story, Sack said.

Sack said Teixeira had passed a background check to be hired at the Macallen Building. Jurors weren’t told that Teixeira had served nine months in jail for robbing the same bank twice and had been released just weeks before the slayings.

The jury began deliberations Monday.

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.

John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.