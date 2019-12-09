An “environmental emergency” caused by a chemical spill forced students and staff to evacuate the science and engineering building at University of Massachusetts Dartmouth on Monday afternoon, the university said.
State officials responded to the North Dartmouth campus about 1:30 p.m. after chemicals stored inside a laboratory closet were knocked over and mixed together, according to Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Fire Services.
No injuries were reported, university officials said.
The building has been evacuated and is closed until further notice. State emergency officials are on site and have the situation contained. No injuries have been reported.— UMass Dartmouth (@UMassD) December 9, 2019
State inspectors cleared the scene around 6 p.m., Mieth said.
The building will reopen on Tuesday morning, the university announced a short time later.
Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.
