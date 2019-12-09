An “environmental emergency” caused by a chemical spill forced students and staff to evacuate the science and engineering building at University of Massachusetts Dartmouth on Monday afternoon, the university said.

State officials responded to the North Dartmouth campus about 1:30 p.m. after chemicals stored inside a laboratory closet were knocked over and mixed together, according to Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Fire Services.

No injuries were reported, university officials said.