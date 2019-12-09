Police seized more than three kilograms of fentanyl and $100,000 following a brief car chase on Dec. 6, the Yarmouth Police Department said.

An officer attempted to stop a man for violating a traffic law at 7 p.m., but he drove away, police said. During the pursuit, the driver allegedly dumped a black backpack that contained over $3,000 and over 600 grams of Fentanyl and other illegal substances.

The driver, Dustin D. Monick, 22, of South Yarmouth, was arrested at the scene, and police located the backpack along the route of the pursuit, according to Yarmouth police. Officials later executed a search warrant on a storage container that held Monick’s belongings.