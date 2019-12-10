A 26-year old Boston man is facing murder charges after he was arrested Tuesday in connection to a fatal October shooting, police said.

Officers from Boston, Brockton, and the State Police arrested James Nelson at 10:45 a.m., Boston police said in a statement. Nelson is scheduled to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.

Officers responded at 3:48 a.m. on Saturday Oct. 26 to a report of a shooting near 81 Westminster Ave. in Roxbury, according to the statement. Upon arrival, officers found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.