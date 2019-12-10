A 26-year old Boston man is facing murder charges after he was arrested Tuesday in connection to a fatal October shooting, police said.
Officers from Boston, Brockton, and the State Police arrested James Nelson at 10:45 a.m., Boston police said in a statement. Nelson is scheduled to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.
Officers responded at 3:48 a.m. on Saturday Oct. 26 to a report of a shooting near 81 Westminster Ave. in Roxbury, according to the statement. Upon arrival, officers found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Hamsa Warsame, 25, of Medford, later died of his injuries, police said. The other man was treated for non-life threatening injuries. A third victim was located a short time later near Ruthven Street and Walnut Avenue. She was transported to a hospital for treatment.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the Boston police at (617) 343-4470 or test the anonymous CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS.
