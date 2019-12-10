A Brockton police cruiser struck a pedestrian Tuesday afternoon while responding to a call and the Plymouth district attorney’s office is investigating the incident, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 4:15 p.m., and the cruiser had its lights on when it struck the pedestrian, a woman, near 706 Main St., according to the district attorney’s office.

The officer stopped his vehicle, reported the incident, and administered first aid to the pedestrian, according to authorities. First responders arrived at the scene and the woman was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment, officials said.