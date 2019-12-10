Boyle said the amount of guns and drugs seized in such a short period of time was “shocking.” Law enforcement seized 17.9 kilograms of fentanyl, 7,800 fentanyl pills, 13.9 kilograms of cocaine, 3.1 kilograms of heroin, 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, 38.1 kilograms of marijuana, and $1.2 million in cash.

From Nov. 11-22, the New England division of the Drug Enforcement Administration arrested 645 people and seized 51 guns and drugs with a total street value of $2.5 million, DEA New England Special Agent in Charge Brian Boyle said. About 700 law enforcement personnel participated in the coordinated operation that targeted street drug trafficking across six states.

In a coordinated effort across New England in November, the DEA arrested more than 600 people in less than two weeks, and seized a “shocking” amount of guns, fentanyl, meth, and other drugs, the agency announced Tuesday.

Boyle said that because of the large amounts of deaths it causes, fentanyl is a major priority.

“The scary thing is numerous students, high schoolers, college people, are experimenting with pills and they go out there and they’re thinking they’re taking an oxycontin pill and in reality it could be a deadly dose of fentanyl,” he said. “As long as this stuff is still on the street, as long as people are dying, we’re going to go after them.”

The DEA has also become concerned about the emergence of meth in New England. Boyle said that New England has never been a hotbed for meth, but the DEA saw an increased amount in the region during the operation.

DEA New England Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jon DeLena said the effort has caused “great disruption” in local drug operations.

“We’re seeing the effects of that now,” he said. He said stash houses, money laundering activites, and retail distribution had been “basically turned upside down.”

But the the arrests and seizures did more than just stop drug operations. It took dangerous people off the street, which is something DeLena said the DEA is very proud of.

“We’re fully aware that these are multifaceted criminals,” he said. “So while we were able to see the drugs that we seized and the weapons that we seized, we still can’t fully measure the impact and what other crimes were stopped because of this.”

