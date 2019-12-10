“Last night, I believed that I owed it to my supporters and the voters to fully review the results from the recount before moving forward. After weighing all the options with my team and my family, I have come to the decision to not move forward with a court challenge,” she tweeted just after 10 a.m.

St. Guillen had been weighing whether to appeal contested ballots to the state courts, but said Tuesday she will accept the outcome.

Alejandra St. Guillen told supporters Tuesday morning that she has conceded in the race for the fourth and final at-large City Council seat to Julia Mejia, after a recount gave Mejia a one-vote victory in an election that saw 67,000 ballots cast.

She added, “I am so grateful to every person who supported me over this last year in our campaign to build a better Boston for all. I am so proud of what we accomplished and, even though we came up short, I feel like we are all winners.”

She thanked the city elections department for running the recount vote.

And she praised Mejia. “I want to congratulate City Councilor-Elect [Mejia] on running an inspiring campaign and showing us all what we can accomplish when we have the courage to walk in our power. I know you will be an excellent councilor and I am proud to have you represent me,” she said.

The decision came after a tedious, three-day recount that culminated in a nail-biting finish that identified Mejia the victor by one vote.

She will be the first Latina elected to the council.

