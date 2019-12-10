A 38-year-old man was arrested a week after allegedly burglarizing a convenience store in Bedford, N.H., by entering the store through a Dunkin’ drive-through window and then fleeing in a car, police said.

Manchester, N.H., police arrested Travis Bruce of Manchester on Thursday after an unrelated incident, Bedford, N.H., police said in a statement. Bruce allegedly broke into a Circle K at 8 White Ave. in Bedford on Nov. 28 around 1:24 a.m..

“Bruce had broken into the Circle K via the Dunkin’ Donuts drive-through window and stole items including cigarettes and lottery tickets before exiting the building,” the statement said. “The driver of the vehicle . . . then turned on the lights and drove away from the scene. The officer followed in his cruiser and stopped the vehicle.”