A 38-year-old man was arrested a week after allegedly burglarizing a convenience store in Bedford, N.H., by entering the store through a Dunkin’ drive-through window and then fleeing in a car, police said.
Manchester, N.H., police arrested Travis Bruce of Manchester on Thursday after an unrelated incident, Bedford, N.H., police said in a statement. Bruce allegedly broke into a Circle K at 8 White Ave. in Bedford on Nov. 28 around 1:24 a.m..
“Bruce had broken into the Circle K via the Dunkin’ Donuts drive-through window and stole items including cigarettes and lottery tickets before exiting the building,” the statement said. “The driver of the vehicle . . . then turned on the lights and drove away from the scene. The officer followed in his cruiser and stopped the vehicle.”
Bruce allegedly drove away toward Route 114 as the officer approached his car, police said.
“Bedford Police briefly pursued before abandoning the chase out of a concern for public safety as the SUV approached and entered Manchester,” the statement said.
Bedford police issued a warrant for Bruce’s arrest in connection with the burglary, police said.
Bruce was arrested in Manchester a week later and arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court North on charges from the Bedford and Manchester incidents, police said. He was charged for the Bedford burglary with disobeying an officer, burglary, driving after revocation or suspension of a license for driving under the influence, resisting arrest or detention, driving without giving proof, and reckless operation of a vehicle.
