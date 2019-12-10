Stewart and the man, who was born in 1985, work together and were arguing about something all day Monday, police said. Stewart went to confront the man around 7:09 p.m. Monday at his apartment on Sinai Circle in Chelmsford, according to police.

Zachary Stewart of Quincy was arrested at his grandparents’ home in Quincy around 12:30 a.m. after he allegedly fled the shooting, said Chelmsford Police Chief James Spinney.

An 18-year-old man was arrested in Quincy early Tuesday after he fled an apartment complex in Chelmsford, where he confronted a man Monday night and shot at him during an argument, Chelmsford police said.

“The defendant showed up at the victim’s house to continue this disagreement, and it obviously escalated to the point where they went back outside in the parking lot of the complex. Evidently, that’s when the defendant retrieved the handgun evidently hidden in the shrubs that he probably had placed there earlier, and discharged it at least twice at the victim,” Spinney said.

The man called police and said Steward fled on foot. The man was not injured, police said.

Police later found the gun near the apartment complex, Spinney said.

“We had information that he might be going to a relative’s house in Quincy. Quincy PD took him into custody. Chelmsford PD went to Quincy and took custody of him,” Spinney said.

Stewart was set to be arraigned in Lowell District Court Tuesday morning on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery attempt with a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, police said.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.