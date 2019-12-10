“Hey Pappas,” Teixeira yelled. “You better hope I never get out of jail. Your wife is getting [expletive].”

The suspect, Bampumim Teixeira, issued his threat to Assistant Suffolk District Attorney John Pappas before jurors filed in to Suffolk Superior Court to begin their second day of deliberations.

A homeless man accused of brutally murdering a pediatric anesthesiologist from Massachusetts Eye and Ear and her fiancee, a pain doctor, in their 11th floor penthouse condo in South Boston in 2017 threatened to harm the prosecutor’s wife on Tuesday morning.

Judge Mitchell Kaplan told Teixeira he forfeited his right to be present when jurors are brought in to courtroom before starting deliberations Tuesday because of his profanity laced outburst. The jury resumed deliberations around 10 a.m.

Teixeira is accused of murdering Dr. Lina Bolaños and her fiance, Dr. Richard Field, who arrived at the condominium while Teixeira was still inside. Police found the victims, who were both anesthesiologists, with their hands cuffed behind their backs and their throats slashed on the evening of May 5, 2017.

Jurors began deliberating Monday following closing arguments.

During his closing argument, Pappas told the jury there was overwhelming evidence that Teixeira, 33, killed the couple. He had stuffed their jewelry inside a backpack, but he never took the ring off Bolanos’s hand, Pappas said.

Bolanos and Field were stabbed to death in their condominium at the Macallen Building, according to testimony. Police rushed to the building after being alerted that a friend of the couple had received a text message from Field’s cellphone that a gunman was in the apartment. Police shot Teixeira in a confrontation inside the apartment and recovered a BB gun, knives, masks, handcuffs, and duct tape.

On Monday, Pappas said Teixeira, who had worked as a concierge at the building for three weeks in 2016, used his knowledge to sneak into the building, attack Bolanos in the hallway, and force his way into the apartment. Field came home about an hour-and-a-half later.

In an interview with police the next morning from his hospital bed, Teixeira claimed he snuck into the building because he was having an affair with Bolanos and wanted to be discreet. In an recording that was played for jurors, Teixeira told police he was chatting with Bolanos when Field came home, became enraged, grabbed a gun and two knives and killed her. Teixeira said he briefly hid in a bathroom, then overpowered Field and stabbed him in self-defense.

“It was not enough for him to murder them in their own home,’’ Pappas said of Teixeira’s account. “Not enough for him to destroy their lives . . . He had to destroy their names as well.”

Pappas called Teixeira’s version of events “utterly absurd and ridiculous.” He had no relationship with Bolanos and could not even tell police her name, Pappas said.

Five 911 calls were placed from Field’s cellphone, but just one went through. In a muffled voice, Bolanos could be heard saying “Hurry please,” but the operator could not determine her location before the line disconnected, according to testimony.

Teixeira’s lawyer, Steven Sack, who did not call any witnesses, told jurors his client was innocent.

“I never told you he didn’t kill Richard Field — because he did,’’ Sack said. “He killed him in self-defense and that’s not murder.”

Teixeira, who was homeless, found himself in an “impossible situation’’ inside the condominium because he knew police would not believe his story, Sack said.

Wounded and handcuffed to the ground, Teixeira told police “he killed my wife,” according to testimony by an officer. Jurors were shown photographs of writings on the apartment wall that read, “He killed my wife 15 years ago” and “payback.”

During his interview with police, Teixeira said he had “no idea” how the writings got there.

Sack told jurors that Teixeira was in pain from his injuries and “babbling” during that interview.

“Whether real or imagined he believed he was having a relationship with Lina Bolanos,” Sack said. While there may have been gaps in his account to police, Teixeira told the truth about what happened, Sack said.

“Sometimes the hardest thing to believe is the truth,” Sack told jurors.

Pappas told the jury that Teixeira had “no real or imagined relationship” with Bolanos and scrawled the messages in an effort to throw police off track. He also destroyed evidence by covering the victims with cleaning products and removed parts of their clothing that had been bound with duct tape, Pappas said.

The jury deliberated for about two hours Monday.

Travis Andersen and John R. Ellement of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Shelley Murphy can be reached at shmurphy@globe.com.