A single mother from Cape Cod has endured months of painful and unnerving treatment after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in late 2018. She was forced to relocate to a new town in southeastern Massachusetts to get the care she needed, and she underwent a mastectomy last January.

Sadly, the disease is so prevalent that nearly everyone knows someone who’s been affected by it, and while medical advances have made treatment far more effective, a cure remains elusive.

Medical problems beset many of the families who write to Globe Santa for help, but few diagnoses are as frightening as cancer.

“Since then I have struggled with depression,” she wrote in a letter to Globe Santa. “This past year has been extremely difficult for my family.”

The mother has three children who are eligible for Globe Santa’s assistance, a 12-year-old daughter and two sons, ages 11 and 8. Given her medical expenses and inability to work full time, money is extremely tight. But like any parent, she wants her children to experience the excitement of Christmas morning.

“My children truly deserve to have Christmas,” she wrote. “They help me so much around the house and with my personal care. They are also doing well in school.”

Like so many of the parents and guardians who write to Globe Santa, the woman sounded a gracious note as she wrapped up her request.

“Thank you in advance for giving me the opportunity to do a little something for my family,” she concluded. “They are my world. The reason my heart beats.”

Another family from Boston’s South Shore is also struggling to stay afloat, and upbeat, after receiving devastating news last summer.

The mother of two sons, ages 12 and 9, was forced to leave her job in July when her husband was told he had inoperable cancer. The family is facing the grim reality that this may be their last Christmas together, and needless to say, it’s made being joyful a difficult task.

“Our family is going through a crisis right now,” the woman wrote. “As of July 2019, my husband was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer. My children mean the world to me and although gifts can’t change what is happening to our family, I still want to make Christmas special and magical for them.”

These two families will be among the thousands who receive a visit from Globe Santa this year, thanks entirely to the generosity of all those who give to the fund drive.

For more than six decades, Globe Santa has helped children who might have suffered through a disappointing holiday but who instead will know that Santa Claus remembered them in their time of need.

