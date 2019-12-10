A pedestrian was struck by a truck in downtown Boston Tuesday evening, according to police.
Boston police spokesman David Estrada said the incident occurred near the intersection of Spruce and Beacon streets, near Boston Common, shortly before 5:55 p.m.
The person was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital.
Their condition was not immediately known.
A message left with the Boston Fire Department was not immediately returned.
