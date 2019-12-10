The experts were hired by the Fiscal and Management Control Board after a Red Line train derailed in June and in the succeeding weeks, they conducted 100 interviews and developed 34 safety recommendations.

The experts concluded that Keolis operates under the more stringent safety rules ordered by the Federal Railroad Administration and as a result, keeps better maintenance and repair records, maintains open communication with the T, and proactively works to correct safety issues before they impact commuter rail customers.

The MBTA transit system was given failing marks by safety experts on Monday, but the panel gave a passing grade to Keolis Commuter Services, which has operated the T’s commuter rail system since 2014 under a $2.6 billion contract.

The experts, in their executive summary, concluded that “the T’s approach to safety [on the transit system] is questionable, which results in safety culture concerns. In almost every area we examined, deficiencies in policies, application of safety standards or industry best practices, and accountability were apparent.”

Dubbed the Safety Review Panel (SRP), the experts also separately examined how Keolis oversees the maintenance, safety rules and operation of the commuter rail system as it is required to do under its contract with the T. The SRP noted that Keolis has to comply with stricter safety standards imposed by the Federal Railroad Administration while the T’s transit system does not.

“It is noteworthy to mention that the commuter rail service operated by Keolis is performing well and does not face many of the challenges that were identified on the transit side of the house,’’ the experts concluded. “The MBTA should seriously consider immediately adopting FRA regulations for the transit operation to provide clear direction to the workforce on minimum thresholds for operational safety activities.”

The panel also found that Keolis and the T managers who work with the French company are far more attentive to what is happening on the rails on a daily basis than T transit managers who often are too busy developing information for the FMCB’s 36 meetings to focus on safety.

“Keolis and MBTA management assigned to oversee the commuter rail contract, appear to be fully engaged in the daily operations of the organization,” the experts found. “This dynamic is clearly affecting the operational and safety performance of the organization.”

The panel said that Keolis was able to quickly provide data about its testing programs and inspections of the T-owned trains and cars that it uses for commuters. And, once FRA inspectors alerted Keolis to a specific operational concern. the company swiftly reacted.

“At Keolis, the FRA oversight personnel identified a potential hazard and contractor/agency personnel implemented risk mitigation strategies to address it before a significant event occurred,’’ the experts wrote, with italics for emphasis.

The experts did conclude that Keolis must become more aggressive in identifying train operators with “obstructive sleep apnea,’’ something federal regulators have pushed for since two derailments in the New York area were connected to the medical condition in 2018.

In a statement, Keolis spokesman Tory Mazzola said the company welcomed the positive feedback from the safety experts, adding the company will review its findings to “further improve safety for our 2,400 employees and our passengers...While we are seeing progress, there is always much more to do, as you heard from the panelists - safety needs to be an ongoing, constant area of focus.”

He noted that since 2014, the commuter rail system now has 250,000 new railroad ties and 40 miles of new rail along with the safety system known as “Positive Train Control.”

John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.