The man fled with cash after threatening the clerk at Klemm’s Mobil on Pleasant Street around 8:11 p.m. Monday, Salem, N.H., police said in a statement.

Salem, N.H., police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store with a handgun Monday night and may have robbed a candy store three days earlier, Salem, N.H., police said.

A video camera caught an image of the suspect.

“A Salem Police K-9 team conducted a track which led to the rear of an apartment building on South Policy Street. A subsequent canvassing of the area was unsuccessful,” the statement said.

Police believe the man robbed Pearls Candy & Nuts at 356 South Broadway around 7:30 p.m. Friday. He threatened a clerk with a knife and demanded cash.

Neither clerk was injured, police said.

The clerk Monday told police that the man was “white, about 6’ tall, with a stocky build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white drawstrings, black pants, and black sneakers with white soles,” the statement said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robberies to call 603-890-2343, the statement said.

