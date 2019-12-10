Security officials stopped a man from flying with a loaded gun in his messenger bag at Portland International Jetport in Portland, Maine, on Tuesday afternoon. The man said he forgot he was carrying it, the Transportation Security Administration said.

The man, whom the TSA did not identify, was carrying a 9mm gun loaded with 24 bullets when he tried to pass through security screening, the TSA said in a statement.

“The man, a resident of Poland, Maine, had the gun tucked in the outer pocket of a black canvas messenger bag. He told officials that he forgot that he had his loaded gun with him,” the statement said. “A TSA officer spotted the man’s gun when his carry-on belongings entered the checkpoint X-ray machine.”