Security officials stopped a man from flying with a loaded gun in his messenger bag at Portland International Jetport in Portland, Maine, on Tuesday afternoon. The man said he forgot he was carrying it, the Transportation Security Administration said.
The man, whom the TSA did not identify, was carrying a 9mm gun loaded with 24 bullets when he tried to pass through security screening, the TSA said in a statement.
“The man, a resident of Poland, Maine, had the gun tucked in the outer pocket of a black canvas messenger bag. He told officials that he forgot that he had his loaded gun with him,” the statement said. “A TSA officer spotted the man’s gun when his carry-on belongings entered the checkpoint X-ray machine.”
Airport police confiscated the gun and detained the man for questioning, the TSA said.
“He was eventually permitted to return the firearm to his vehicle and then return to catch his flight,” the statement said.
This was the third time this year that security screeners found a gun at Portland International Jetport, the TSA said.
Fliers can travel with firearms if the weapons are packed in checked bags, the TSA said. People caught with guns at airport security are fined $4,100.
