The Boch Center kicked off its 16th year supporting Globe Santa this week, collecting donations at its Christmas shows for the Globe Santa fund that has, for more than 60 years, provided gifts for children whose families may not have otherwise been able to provide them. “It’s all about giving back at a time that makes people happy and smile,” Spaulding said. “I can’t think of a better way of doing that [than] to help out families that don’t have that opportunity to be able to have their children have Christmas presents — to make sure that we are helping to provide that.”

It’s one of the many reasons that Spaulding has been a longtime driving force behind the partnership between Globe Santa and the Boch Center, a nonprofit that operates the Shubert and Wang theatres for which Spaulding is the chief executive.

He’ll soon be 69 years old, but Josiah A. Spaulding Jr. said he still “firmly” believes in Santa Claus and the magic that Santa brings to children during the holiday season.

Volunteers from the Shubert and Wang theatres, and from Boston Globe Media Partners, team up during the shows to dress as elves, ring bells by the donation boxes, and educate the public about the Globe Santa fund.

The Globe Santa “elves” were collecting donations at the Shubert Theatre where “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical” played last weekend. They will also be on hand for “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” the musical at the Wang Theatre from Dec. 17 to 29, and for “Urban Nutcracker” at the Shubert from Dec. 19 to 28.

Spaulding, who proudly sports his Globe Sweater during the holiday season each year, said that when he is at the shows, there are two things that happen near the Globe Santa donation boxes that make his “heart sing.”

“One, you’re seeing parents handing their children a buck or five bucks or whatever it is to put into as a donation, and that’s teaching their children about giving back,” he said. “The other piece I love which is the opposite of that is the kids are asking their parents for a contribution so that they can put in and support kids.”

“I think that again, that goes to the importance of the arts and the importance of supporting families and the importance of supporting Globe Santa,” he added.

During the holidays, the Boch Center also gives back in other ways. Spaulding said that each year, they welcome about 1,000 people into their shows as guests, giving them an opportunity to see the family-friendly holiday shows that they might not be able to otherwise afford.

Partnering with Globe Santa is yet another way to give back to the community and keep the magic of Christmas alive for young children, Spaulding said.

“We’ve been able to establish Globe Santa as a great tradition, and we hope it goes on for years and years,” he said. “The more we can make people aware that Globe Santa’s a part of our organization, the better off we all are.”

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com