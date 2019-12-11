With some accounts still left with outstanding bills, it would be an unprecedented move, Maylor has said. It would also underscore the Democratic-controlled Legislature’s continued struggles to find common ground on spending measures, even in flush economic times.

Andrew W. Maylor, the state’s comptroller, has told legislative leaders that if they’re unable to reach a compromise by 3 p.m. on a bill to close the books on the fiscal year that ended in June , he would unilaterally push the state’s $1 billion surplus into the so-called Rainy Day Fund.

Massachusetts lawmakers are hurtling toward a Wednesday deadline to break a weekslong impasse on a spending bill, or risk watching more than $1 billion slide into the state’s saving account and, for the moment, out of their control.

The Legislature — led by Senate President Karen E. Spilka and House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo — was the last in the country to approve an annual budget this year, at least among states with a fiscal year that begins July 1. They were last among all states in 2018.

In a statement Wednesday morning, Governor Charlie Baker said he is still hoping “compromise and cooperation can be achieved.”

“I know my colleagues in the Legislature share my sense of urgency to deliver these funds today and we stand ready to assist lawmakers in whatever way possible to enact this critical spending bill,” he said.

The delay has prompted lots of hand-wringing among advocates and business groups, both of whom have their own priorities stuffed into the bill, which is known as a supplemental budget. Lawmakers’ inability to hatch an agreement has left hundreds of millions of dollars that the policy-heavy legislation promises in limbo, affecting everything from the MBTA and school security to helping ensure that public water supplies are safe.

The House and Senate have each passed their own version of the legislation, though they differ on a variety of fronts. The Senate version, for one, adds tens of millions of dollars more in appropriations.

Both include $50 million in funding for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, an infusion which appeared to take on added significance this week with the release of a scathing report that criticized the T for not making safety a “priority.”

Legislative leaders have not publicly disclosed what’s fueled the delay in reaching a compromise, but a dispute over a corporate tax change has long hung over the closed-door discussions. The business-friendly tax adjustment was included in the House version — and has the support of Baker, a Republican — but it was cut in the Senate, where leaders want to study the implications first.

The tax reforms Congress passed in late 2017 included a number of business-friendly provisions, most notably a huge reduction in the federal corporate tax rate. But those reforms also included a cap on the amount of debt-related interest expenses that companies can deduct from their federal taxes. Because Massachusetts tax law largely follows federal law, this cap took effect here, too.

Companies have supported the tax change, which would “decouple” state law from federal law in regard to that specific tax code, arguing that the new cap could discourage them from taking out loans for equipment purchases and plant expansions. Critics have said it’s a potential giveaway to the business community.

The House and Senate are both scheduled Wednesday to hold informal sessions, where it could pass a potential agreement but risk it being blocked by a single lawmaker.

If they’re unable to reach a compromise, or it fails, it could mean debate over the tax change — and whether lawmakers attempt to claw the money back from the savings account for other priorities — could be pushed into 2020.

But even Maylor acknowledges it’s unclear what the impact of his move will be.

“I must underscore that because closing the books without closeout appropriations legislation is unprecedented in the recent history of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the full downstream consequences of leaving state accounts in deficiency are unclear,” he said in a letter last week.

To break the broader budget impasse, DeLeo proposed slicing new spending and most policy decisions from the budget, and instead passing a bill that would funnel money toward deficient accounts, while including time-sensitive sections. For example, the bill would change the date of the 2020 state primary to Sept. 1.

But it’s unclear if DeLeo’s suggestion has gained traction.

