Officials opened an investigation after receiving a report that multiple animals were being neglected and dead animals had been recently removed from her property.

Lauren Fisher, 65, was arrested after officers executed a search warrant at her home at 464 Front St., according to the statement.

A Marion woman was charged with animal cruelty and her house was condemned for allegedly housing dozens of animals and at least five people in unsanitary conditions, the Marion Police Department said in a statement Wednesday.

Marion Police, animal control officers, and representatives from the Animal Rescue League went to Fisher’s property around 11:20 a.m Wednesday after obtaining a warrant to search her home and eight acres of land, according to the statement.

“Upon arrival to the home, it was immediately evident that the conditions were squalid,” the Marion Police Department said in a statement.

Officials noticed feces and a strong smell throughout the home.

Police discovered multiple unregistered vehicles along with multiple dilapidated sheds and outbuildings, the statement said. Dozens of animals were inside the home and on the property, including multiple miniature horses, potbelly pigs, ducks, rabbits, turkeys, hens, chickens, dogs, cats and exotic birds.

The exact number and types of animals are still being determined, the statement said. Officials found evidence of at least five people living in the home including children.

The Department of Children and Families was notified and arrangements were made for the children to be placed with a relative. The animals were taken into custody by the Animal Rescue League.

A health official ordered that the house be condemned. The investigation is ongoing, and Fisher “will likely face additional charges,” Marion police said.

Fisher’s charges include animal cruelty and interfering with a police officer. She is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Wareham District Court.

Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.