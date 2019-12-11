The post office at 47 Harvard Ave. in Allston is temporarily closing late Friday while major repairs are made to the building, a US Postal Service spokesman said. Starting Saturday, Allston residents will need to pick up any mail they would regularly pick up from the Allston Post Office at the Brighton Post Office at 424 Washington St., spokesman Stephen Doherty said. The Allston office will close at 5 p.m. Friday, and the USPS is not sure when the office will reopen, he said. Carriers will be working out of the South Boston post offices to deliver mail to Allston residents, and there are not expected to be any changes to street deliveries, Doherty said.

Advertisement

Brockton

Woman who was struck by police cruiser dies

The pedestrian who was struck by a police cruiser responding to an emergency call has died from her injuries, the Plymouth district attorney’s office announced Wednesday. Maria Graca, 75, of Brockton was struck Tuesday at 4:17 p.m. near 706 Main St., the district attorney’s office said in a statement. The officer, who was not identified, stopped his cruiser, which had its emergency lights on at the time, got out of the car, and reported the incident, the statement said. He also administered first aid to Graca before she was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center, the statement said. She was later transferred to Boston Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. State Police are investigating.

Holyoke

Late judge’s van donated to police chief

A blue wheelchair van once used to transport a Springfield judge with ALS to work and doctor’s appointments has been donated to a police chief battling the same condition. Rose Boyle, the wife of late District Court Judge William Boyle, turned over the keys to the van to Lee Police Chief Jeffrey Roosa. Roosa has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease, the same condition that claimed Boyle’s life in September. Roosa, 46, was diagnosed with the disease in 2017. He continues to work, drives his car some and uses a wheelchair and a cane to get around. (AP)

Advertisement

Nashua N.H.

City’s last working farm to be saved

A preservation effort will protect the last working farm in the from development, the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests said Wednesday. The organization closed on a conservation easement to protect the 52-acre Sullivan Farm, which dates back more than 100 years. A total of $1.4 million was raised for its purchase from many organizations and the city of Nashua.(AP)

Augusta

Man returns $10k found on side of road

A man driving down the road saw what he thought was a pile of debris, and it turned out to be $10,000, which he promptly helped return. Raynard Grover pulled over in his hometown on Monday and found the bag of thousands of dollars in the road. He called Augusta police to report the find, which turned out to belong to the owner of a local business. (AP)