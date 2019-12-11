Up to four inches of snow could coat the Boston area Wednesday morning, falling at an inopportune time for morning commuters before leaving the area by lunchtime.
The National Weather Service declared a winter weather advisory through noon for Boston and much of southeaster Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut, with a parallel advisory through 10 a.m. for Middlesex and Essex counties.
Rain will continue changing to snow around Boston through daybreak, the NWS wrote in an early-morning advisory. By the time commuters will be on the roads, travel conditions could be “hazardous,” they added.
“Motorists should expect untreated roads to become snow covered and slippery and allow extra time to reach their destination,” the weather service advisory warned.
The storm is expected to drop 3-4 inches of snow on Boston and communities to its south and west, with slightly lower totals in communities north of Massachusetts Route 2.
Forecasters said early Wednesday that the snowfall rate in southeastern Massachusetts could be up to an inch an hour for much of the morning. Additionally, forecasters noted they “could not rule out” as many as 5 inches of total snowfall in certain spots due to bands of heavy snow.
The storm will brush southern parts of New Hampshire and Maine but is expected to leave less than an inch of snow on the ground there, according to weather service forecast maps.
