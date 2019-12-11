Up to four inches of snow could coat the Boston area Wednesday morning, falling at an inopportune time for morning commuters before leaving the area by lunchtime.

The National Weather Service declared a winter weather advisory through noon for Boston and much of southeaster Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut, with a parallel advisory through 10 a.m. for Middlesex and Essex counties.

Rain will continue changing to snow around Boston through daybreak, the NWS wrote in an early-morning advisory. By the time commuters will be on the roads, travel conditions could be “hazardous,” they added.