State Police seized an illegally-possessed Kel Tec 9mm handgun with a magazine containing several 9mm rounds and a variety of narcotics including suspected marijuana, suboxone strips, and about 120 tablets believed to be Concerta and Adderall.

Todd Cruzado, 32, was apprehended after a search warrant was executed at 64 Lionel Benoit Rd., Apt. B in Springfield as part of an investigation by the gang unit into drug distribution from that address, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

A Springfield man was arrested on illegal firearms and drug charges during a raid on apartment Tuesday morning, officials said.

Advertisement

They also seized materials used to package drugs for sale including hundreds of glassine bag, as well as an electric grinder and $745, according to the statement.

A K9 also alerted officers to the scent of narcotics in an Acura . A search yielded 80 bags stamped “Dunkin’ Donuts” that are consistent in heroin packaging, more suspected marijuana, and a digital scale, the statement said.

Cruzado is an acquaintance of the apartment’s occupant, State Police said.

An investigation and interview with Cruzado revealed that the gun, drugs, and paraphernalia all belonged to him, the statement said.

Cruzado faces charges of possession of a firearm without a license to carry, unlawful possession of ammunition, improper storage of a firearm, a firearm violation by a person with two or more violent or drug crimes, an outstanding warrant charge, and four subsequent drug offenses, State Police said.

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.