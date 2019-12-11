As they waited to board their 7:30 p.m. Air France flight, the veterans sipped sparkling cider out of champagne flutes and snacked on brie cheese. Law enforcement officials gave each of the veteran an honorary coin to thank them for their service.

The veterans, who now are in their mid-to late 90s, were escorted down a red carpet in Terminal E10, where the walls were lined with photographs of the men from their service days. More than friends and family filled the terminal that was decorated with Star Spangled balloons and celebrated with American flag cupcakes.

Seventy-five years after they fought in the Battle of the Bulge, 17 World War II veterans traveled from Logan Airport in Boston to France Tuesday night for a week-long trip to commemorate the epic battle.

Secretary of Veterans Services Francisco Ureña, one of several officials who spoke during during the ceremony, he hoped that everyone going on the flight “would connect with the veterans and listen to their stories.”

“The reason why they and everybody on this flight is flying to a French-speaking country is because of the sacrifice of these men and that generation that resolved . . . to finish the battle and not allow Germany to advance an extra inch,” Ureña said.

Veterans from across the country are taking part in the trip organized by Boston’s Wounded Vetarans. The group raised tens of thousands of dollars to finance the trip that will include stops in France, Luxembourg and Belgium to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the battle.

Their agenda includes a ceremony at the Bastogne War Museum in Belgium where they will dedicate a monument plate in honor of those killed in action. They will also meet with King Philippe of Belgium and return to places where they served.

John Katsaros, 8th Air Force and 401st Bomber Group, of Haverhill, said “It’s wonderful to be able [go] back,” to his old battleground.

Katsaros, who was twice a prisoner of war, wrote a book “Code Burgundy - The Long Escape,” which chronicles his capture by the Gestapo, rescue by the French Underground, and eventual escape through Spain.

“Number one it took faith. Number two luck. Number three help. And number four guts and the will to survive,” said Katsaros, 96.

Raymond Wallace, 82nd Airborne Division, of Pennsylvania, said he was “really surprised about the people coming up to him and thanking him for their freedom.” At 19 years old, Wallace was dropped out of an airplane at 1:30 a.m. to help invade Normandy on the Battle of D-Day.

“You ask soldiers, and they’ll all say war is hell. I don’t know because I’ve never been to hell, but I sure had a hell of time staying alive,” Wallace, 94, said. “I’m lucky to be alive.”

Family members and friends, some holding handmade posters, smiled and cried while they prepared to send the veteran’s back to the Ardennes region of Belgium where the Battle of the Bulge was fought. Colleen LaGrasso held a poster celebrating her grandfather Francis X. Murphy, of Whitman, from the 83rd Airdrome Squad.

“He’ll tell you right off the bat he’s not a hero,” LaGrasso, 54, of Canton, said. “He always says the boys under those white crosses are the heroes. When he was at Normandy Beach, he just wanted to kneel and say a prayer.”

“My grandfather is a blessing,” she said.

Crystal Roberts is accompanying her husband, Ernie Roberts, of Rhode Island, from the 87th Infantry Division.

She recalled her husband’s overwhelming desire to serve his country. He signed up at 17, so his mother had to give permission for him to enlist, she said.

“He didn’t want to go back at first because he saw so much there,” Roberts said. “But now, we’re both excited to go.”

Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.