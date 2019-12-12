A man was arraigned Thursday in Brighton District Court on multiple drugs, weapons and forgery charges following a routine traffic stop on Soldiers Field Road in Brighton, State Police said.

Cheury Gomez, 29, of Cambridge was arrested Wednesday after he was stopped for speeding on Harvard Street at about 8:30 pm., State Police said in a press release.

The trooper approached the gray Kia Sorento and smelled freshly burnt Marijuana and noticed that Gomez appeared to be impaired, police said.