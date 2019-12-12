A man was arraigned Thursday in Brighton District Court on multiple drugs, weapons and forgery charges following a routine traffic stop on Soldiers Field Road in Brighton, State Police said.
Cheury Gomez, 29, of Cambridge was arrested Wednesday after he was stopped for speeding on Harvard Street at about 8:30 pm., State Police said in a press release.
The trooper approached the gray Kia Sorento and smelled freshly burnt Marijuana and noticed that Gomez appeared to be impaired, police said.
The trooper removed Gomez from the vehicle, searched him, and found an illegal switchblade on him. A search of Gomez’s pockets turned up 12 bags of cocaine, 10 bags of crack cocaine, and multiple bags of prescription drugs and over $3,100 in cash, according to the press release.
A credit card skimming device and numerous fraudulent credit cards and ID’s with Gomez’s photo on them were also found inside the car, State Police said.
Gomez was charged with trafficking in cocaine, two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon, and identity fraud, operating under the influence of an intoxicating drug, and other offenses, the release said.
