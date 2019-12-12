“It was going to be one and done,” he recalled in an interview. But that first performance “was successful — it sold out,” he said, so the comedians kept coming back, and so did the audiences.

When comics Dave Russo and Anthony Scibelli launched the event back in 2012, raising almost $3,000 for Globe Santa, they never dreamed it would become a holiday tradition, Russo said.

SAUGUS — Nationally known standup comics filled every seat inside Giggles Comedy Club on Wednesday night and kept the audience roaring with laughter while raising more than $7,500 in the venue’s eighth annual comedy night benefiting Globe Santa.

“Now we’ve moved it to the big room here at Giggles. We sold out 235 tickets” this year, Russo said.

Part of the draw is comedian Lenny Clarke, a friend of Russo’s who has a special connection to Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation. Clarke opened his set Wednesday with a story — which he and Russo swear is true — about one Christmas morning when he and his seven siblings received gifts from Globe Santa.

“My father came walking down the stairs, he saw all the kids playing with toys under the tree, he said, ‘What’s going on?’ I said, ‘Dad, it’s a Christmas miracle! We got toys!’ He said, ‘Where did they come from?’ I said, ‘Globe Santa.’ He goes, ‘Are you out of your [expletive] mind? I work for the Herald!’ ”

Russo said Prince Pizzeria owners Steven and Trisha Castraberti, who donate pizza to feed the audience, have been a big part of keeping the event going year after year — and it doesn’t hurt that their restaurant is popular among local families.

“This place is definitely an institution,” Russo said. “You come here as a kid [with your parents], and you bring your kids when you’re an adult. And that’s really why Globe Santa fits so well with Prince Pizzeria — it’s always been family oriented; it’s all about the kids.”

Scibelli said he keeps coming back every year because he loves doing the show.

“It’s such a great experience every year. It’s so rewarding,” he said. “it’s such a great show with so many great comics. . . . It’s so warm and supportive, with everyone in such a good mood.”

It has become a family tradition, with Scibelli’s parents, aunts and uncles, and other relatives coming out to support the cause.

Arlington resident Lauren Connelly, who is dating Scibelli, has been coming to see him perform at the Globe Santa show for the last couple of years, but she made an unexpected discovery just before Wednesday’s performance.

Connelly mentioned the event to her mother, who shared a memory of her childhood in Brookline, and her parents’ struggles to give their eight children a joyous holiday. They would wait until Christmas Eve to buy the family tree, because they could get one discounted down to a dollar, and the gifts came Christmas morning from Globe Santa.

“I got a baby doll that walked. I got the same one as my sister,” Connelly said her mother had told her.

Also in the audience was Framingham resident Francine Seeto, who was attending her sixth Giggles fund-raiser for Globe Santa. Seeto is a member of the Waltham Lions Club and said she is always looking for worthy causes to support.

“Christmas is for the children,” she said. “If I can help even one child get that present that they want, I’m going to do it.”

Donations to Globe Santa are running behind last year, but the program’s organizers are hopeful that a surge in giving will make up the difference.

Please consider contributing by mail, phone, or online at globesanta.org.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jeremycfox.