A Dorchester man who allegedly shot another man at a Mobil gas station on Sunday turned himself in at Quincy District Court Thursday, officials said.
Traequon Duncan, 23, was arraigned on multiple charges, including assault to murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and carrying a firearm without a license, according to Randolph police.
He was held without bail.
Two days prior to Duncan’s arraignment , officials executed a search warrant at his home on Stratton Street in Dorchester. Randolph police did not locate Duncan during the search of his residence Tuesday.
Duncan had an altercation early Sunday morning with a man inside a gas station at 1245 North Main St. in Randolph, according to police. He allegedly exited the gas station and fired three shots into the building seconds later, striking the other man.
The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries, the statement said.
