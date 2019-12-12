Warren is campaigning in the crucial first-in-the-nation primary state as her support there has begun to slip in favor of more moderate candidates. A WBUR/MassINC Polling poll released this week found South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former vice president Joe Biden, and Senator Bernie Sanders clustered at the top within the margin of error, while Warren’s support stalled at 12 percent.

Senator Elizabeth Warren sharply called out rivals in the 2020 Democratic primary field Thursday in a broad economic speech at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire, less than two months before voters go to the polls.

“Unlike some candidates for the Democratic nomination, I’m not counting on Republican politicians having an epiphany and suddenly supporting the kinds of tax increases on the rich or big business accountability that they have opposed under Democratic presidents for a generation,” Warren said in an apparent reference to Biden’s claim that Republicans will return to working with Democrats once President Trump leaves office.

She also dismissed “naive hope” from candidates who criticized her plans with what she called “Republican critiques,” prompting a response from Buttigieg’s campaign, which defended his calls for unity.

“Senator Warren’s idea of how to defeat Donald Trump is to tell people who don’t support her that they are unwelcome in the fight and that those who disagree with her belong in the other party,” communications adviser Lis Smith said.

In her speech, Warren also directly named former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, a late entry into the Democratic field, as she defended her wealth tax, which has drawn criticism from moderates.

“Look, I am no fan of Michael Bloomberg. That has been made clear through the years. But here’s the deal. Michael Bloomberg built a successful business and I want to honor that,” Warren said. “A wealth tax on millionaires and billionaires isn’t about being punitive or denigrating success. It’s about laying the foundation for future successes.”

The criticism of her Democratic rivals came in a speech that laid out dire circumstances for young American workers and pitched economic plans that she argues would even out the playing field for ordinary people against increasingly powerful corporations.

“Young people today are as hard working as any generation, but opportunity is collapsing around them,” she said. “And if they dare question the corrupt system that has put them in this giant hole, the elites responsible for this mess have the gall to call them lazy and entitled.”