A former civilian employee of the Hanscom Air Force Base was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison and five years of supervised release for possessing thousands of online child pornography files, the Massachusetts US attorney’s office said in a statement .

William Gates, 41, of Burlington, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Boston. He pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography in April 2019, the statement said.

In November 2017, an Australian law enforcement agency contacted investigators in Boston, and said that someone in the area may be engaged with an online personal photo website known for hosting child pornography.