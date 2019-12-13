A former civilian employee of the Hanscom Air Force Base was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison and five years of supervised release for possessing thousands of online child pornography files, the Massachusetts US attorney’s office said in a statement .
William Gates, 41, of Burlington, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Boston. He pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography in April 2019, the statement said.
In November 2017, an Australian law enforcement agency contacted investigators in Boston, and said that someone in the area may be engaged with an online personal photo website known for hosting child pornography.
“Australian investigators observed a user of the site posting photographs of, and comments regarding, an approximately six-year-old boy on a school bus, who the user identified as a child on a field trip they were chaperoning,” prosecutors said in a statement.
Australian and U.S. authorities traced the account activity to IP addresses linked to Gates’s Burlington home and to Hanscom Air Force Base, where he was a civilian employee at the times, according to the statement.
A search of two digital devices turned up 51 images of child porn, while 900 child porn files were recovered from his home, according to the statement.
On a laptop, investigators discovered “an encrypted volume” with approximately 5,000 images and 440 videos of child porn were hidden, along with a document entitled “How to Practice Child Love,” the statement said.
