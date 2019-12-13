“It’s a wonderful thing to be able to put the thing that we do toward a nice purpose,” said Michael Anastasia, an Improv Asylum alum who started the first Globe Santa charity show in 2005. “So much of this is just trying to make people laugh, but when you’re doing that for a purpose, it just feels so much better.”

But during the holiday season, they take it a step further, inspiring some belly laughs while also giving back to the community in meaningful, long-lasting ways. It’s a tradition they hope to continue at their benefit show on Tuesday, when all proceeds will go to the Globe Santa fund that has, for more than 60 years, provided gifts for thousands of Boston area children whose families can’t afford them.

For performers at the Improv Asylum in Boston, there’s no better feeling than being able to make an audience laugh.

Like many former main-stage performers at the Improv Asylum, Anastasia, who now lives in Los Angeles, travels across the country every year to be part of the benefit show.

“For me, it’s like coming home for the holidays,” he said. “So why not do a show where I’m from to give back to people from a place that I still consider to be my community?”

Another Improv Asylum alum, Dan Faneuf, said Globe Santa has always been important to him because his mother played the part of a mystery Santa for many foster children while he was growing up.

One of eight children, Faneuf said his parents also often fostered several children at once and Christmases sometimes meant celebrations for a dozen kids or more.

“My mother always went the extra length, stretched the budget, so we all felt like we’d all come running down on Christmas morning and see this tree absolutely engulfed by presents,” he said. “It was the best day of the year.”

In past years, the Improv Asylum show has been a 24-hour stay-up-all-night event — a creative mix of improvisation, sketch comedy, auctions, games, and speakers that devolves into giggles and silly jokes by 3 or 4 a.m. before picking up energy again in the morning.

This year, said Improv Asylum CEO and founder Norm Laviolette, they decided to try something different.

“A lot of us are getting older, and having people stand up for 24 hours is just harder than it once was,” Laviolette said with a laugh.

But even without the sleep-deprived delirium, Laviolette said the performers are excited to pack their improv and sketch comedy into a holiday-themed, family-friendly benefit show, with 100 percent of the proceed going to Globe Santa.

“It’s our signature style of performance,” he said. “What we’re going to do this year is we’re going to focus on that as we continue to build the next, hopefully, 15 years of our relationship with Globe Santa.”

The Globe Santa benefit show starts at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Improv Asylum, at 216 Hanover St. Learn more and buy tickets at improvasylum.com/shows/themainstage.

Please consider contributing to Globe Santa by mail, phone, or online at globesanta.org.

