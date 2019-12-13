fb-pixel
Michael Pitt kissed the casket after doing a reading during a funeral mass for Pete Frates at St. Ignatius Church. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
Julie Frates carried her daughter Lucy into St. Ignatius Church.Craig F. Walker//Globe Staff
Pallbearers escorted the casket of Frates, draped in a flag bearing his name.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
John Frates Jr., delivered the eulogy during a funeral mass for his son.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
Pallbearers carried his casket as his wife, Julie, held their daughter Lucy.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Former Bruin Ray Borque left the service. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Pallbearers placed their hands on the casket as they prepare to leave the church.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Friends and family listened to the eulogy during a funeral mass for Pete Frates.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
A man carried a program during a funeral mass.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
Funeralgoers embraced at the end of the service.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Pete Frates’ mother, Nancy, wore an ALS wristband.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
State Police Pipes and Drums marched outside the church.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Pallbearers carried Pete Frates’s casket up the stairs lined with Boston College baseball players and athletes.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff