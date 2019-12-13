To the average taxpayer, the savings will likely be small. For example, when the income tax rate dipped this past January from 5.1 percent , state officials estimated that a married, home-owning couple with a $100,000 income and two children under 12 stood then to save $39. In making Friday’s announcement, state officials did not immediately release new projections for various types of taxpayers.

The tax rate will drop from 5.05 percent to 5 percent on Jan. 1, fulfilling the will of voters who first approved the new rate through a 2000 ballot question, state officials said Friday. The change will mean the taxpayers will keep, and the state will lose, a projected $88 million this fiscal year and another $185 million the year after.

It took only two decades — two decades! — but Massachusetts taxpayers will finally have the state income tax rate they demanded so long ago.

The drop is part of a yearslong, legislatively created process to more slowly phase in the decline from 2000, when voters overwhelmingly decided to gradually knock the rate down from what was then 5.85 percent to 5 percent.

It’s also not the only change in store. Thanks to the drop, taxpayers will again be allowed to claim charitable deductions on their state tax returns starting in January 2021. Voters had approved that deduction at the ballot box in 2000, too, but taxpayers were only able to capitalize on it for one tax year before the Legislature suspended it.

With that back in play, the state estimates it will lose $64 million in revenue in fiscal year 2021, and roughly $300 million on a full-fiscal year basis.

That means when both the deduction and the new 5 percent income rate are in effect for the full fiscal year 2022 — which runs between July 2021 and June 2022 — the state could lose out on nearly $500 million in tax revenue.

That’s money the state won’t be able to use to craft its annual budget, but on Friday, state officials described the drop as nothing but “excellent news.”

“Starting in January, the income tax rate will be the lowest it has been in decades, allowing Massachusetts taxpayers to be able to keep more of their hard-earned money,” Governor Charlie Baker said in a statement.

After voters opted to slice the income tax rate in 2000, the first ticks downward occurred at the start of 2001 and 2002.

But amid a stormy financial picture, the Legislature stepped in, freezing the rate at 5.3 percent and passing a set of thresholds the state’s economy would need to meet each year for the rate to continue dipping toward 5 percent. The move meant the cuts would happen much more slowly than voters intended and only if the state’s economy was in good standing.

The complicated formula for triggering the tax cut includes five steps. Among them: Revenue, adjusted for inflation, must increase more than 2.5 percent from one fiscal year to the next.

The state has not hit the necessary benchmarks each year, so a tax cut has been no sure thing from one January to the next. The rate didn’t drop to 5.25 percent until 2012, and before declining again in January 2019, the last cut hadn’t come until 2016,when it dipped to 5.1 percent.

The state, however, has enjoyed a humming economy in recent years, and in both fiscal years 2018 and 2019, the state ended its budget cycle with at least a $1 billion surplus.

