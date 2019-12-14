A Grafton man is being hailed as a hero after he jumped into the Quinsigamond River and saved a female passenger from a sinking car that had driven off the road Friday night, police said.

Chris Etre was driving down Wheeler Road when he noticed the sinking car just before 10 p.m., Grafton police said in a press release. The car had slid on black ice, causing the driver to lose control and crash into the river.

The driver, an unidentified male, was able to escape, but a passenger was trapped inside, police said.