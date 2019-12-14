Authorities are investigating after the lower half of a man’s body was discovered in Lawrence Friday afternoon, officials said.

Workers at the hydroelectric plant on South Broadway called police after discovering the body while performing routine maintenance work in an area outside of the plant, according to Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex district attorney’s office.

State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office have determined that foul play is not suspected, , Kimball said in a phone interview Saturday afternoon.