Stephenson, of Plaistow, N.H., died Monday at Holy Family Hospital in Methuen, according to an obituary published on Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home’s website. His death was first reported Friday by the Lowell Sun. Stephenson’s obituary didn’t list a cause of death.

Chief Peter Bartlett on Saturday confirmed the death of Jeremy Stephenson, 36, but said he didn’t know more details and directed further questions to the Middlesex district attorney’s office. A court hearing in the brothers’ case is scheduled for Thursday.

One of two New Hampshire brothers facing a criminal civil rights charge, over an alleged attack in Dracut on a 22-year-old black man with special needs, has died, the town’s police chief said.

Stephenson and his brother, James, 39, were arraigned Dec. 2 in Middlesex Superior Court on allegations stemming from the Sept. 27 confrontation in Dracut. They pleaded not guilty and were released without bail, court records show. A spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office declined to comment Saturday.

In court papers, a prosecutor said the brothers encountered the alleged victim after pulling into the parking lot for Palace Pizza and 7-Eleven. James Stephenson and his wife, who live in Salem, N.H., had picked up Jeremy Stephenson after he quarreled in Dracut with the mother of his child, court papers said.

Jeremy Stephenson then took the wheel and drove his brother and sister-in-law to buy beers before they planned to head to the couple’s home in New Hampshire, Assistant District Attorney Daniel J. Harren wrote in a court filing.

As he tried to park, the alleged victim walked across the parking spot. Jeremy Stephenson beeped the horn and yelled at the man, who responded by saying, “Boo hoo,” and continued walking, Harren wrote.

Jeremy Stephenson parked and then confronted the man. Prosecutors allege the brothers punched the man and pushed him against the pizza parlor door. During the scuffle, witnesses said one of the brothers addressed the man using a racial slur, Harren wrote.

The man crashed through a plate-glass window, picked up a piece of glass, and stabbed Jeremy Stephenson in self-defense, Harren wrote. Jeremy Stephenson fled, but his brother continued to attack, holding the man down, punching him, and calling out racial epithets, according to the prosecution.

During the struggle, James Stephenson allegedly said, ‘You should go back to Africa,’ and, ‘If we were in New Hampshire, I would have my .45 take care of you,’ ” Harren wrote.

After police arrived, James Stephenson allegedly told a black officer, “Get your brother out of here before I kill him,” the prosecution said.

Jeremy Stephenson was also charged with lying about the incident when he appeared before a grand jury by falsely testifying that he didn’t use a racial slur, didn’t punch the man before he was stabbed, and didn’t drive the vehicle carrying his brother and sister-in-law to the parking lot, prosecutors said.

On the day of the brothers’ arraignment, the district attorney’s office dropped a charge accusing Jeremy Stephenson of driving while under the influence of alcohol on the day of the confrontation. The prosecution said it couldn’t pursue the accusation because the evidence about his alcohol consumption had been taken from a urine sample and couldn’t be used to determine his blood-alcohol level.

A wake and funeral service for Jeremy Stephenson is set for Sunday afternoon.

Jeremy Stephenson’s relatives and defense attorney didn’t respond Saturday to requests for comment. His obituary describes him as a laborer who had two daughters and participated in motocross races in high school.

