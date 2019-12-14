A 26-year-old Brockton man was fatally shot Friday night outside a home on the west side of Brockton, according to the Plymouth district attorney’s office.

Brockton police received a call at around 9:05 p.m. reporting the shooting at 10 Shaw Road and found Marshawn A. Potts in the driveway suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, the district attorney’s office said in a statement Saturday.

Potts was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement.