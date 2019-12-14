A student at the school was injured while inside the building, Carroll said in a phone interview Saturday.

Firefighters responded to a call for a car into a building at 324 Main St. around 2 p.m., according to Matt Carroll, a captain at the North Reading Fire Department.

A car crashed into a driving school in North Reading Saturday, injuring a person inside the building, a fire official said.

Firefighters transported to victim to Lahey Hospital’s trauma center in Burlington as a precaution to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Carroll said.

The person in the car was not a student at the school and was not harmed in the crash, Carroll said.

The cause of the crash and the condition of the victim were not immediately available as of Saturday afternoon.

Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.