Rain and possibly a thunderstorm are expected before 1 p.m., when steady rain will be replaced by a chance of showers late into the afternoon, according to the service. Up to three-quarters of an inch is expected, along with winds gusting up to 26 miles per hour and areas of fog.

Temperatures in Boston are likely to rise to near 60 degrees as rain washes out the day with a chance of minor flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

There are definitely worse days to run through the Back Bay wearing a Speedo and Santa hat .

A flood watch is in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday as forecasters predict minor splashover and up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways, the weather service said.

Advertisement

Flooding caused part of Storrow Drive in Boston, from Bowker Overpass to Soldiers Field Road, to be closed late Saturday morning, according to a statement from the Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Flooding on Storrow near Massachusetts Avenue was also impacting traffic. Other portions of the roadway may have to be shut down until water recedes, according to the statement.

A high wind warning was also issued for the Cape and islands, leading to at least eight cancelled ferries, mostly to Nantucket, into the early afternoon, according to the Steamship Authority. Hy-Line Cruises, another ferry provider, cancelled six trips between Hyannis and Nantucket.

Patches of heavy rain could bring more than 3 inches of rain in places, carrying a risk of rising rivers and streams and some urban flooding, according to forecasters.

Sun likely returns Sunday, with temperatures beginning to cool again. Highs are expected near 44 Sunday, 37 Monday, 38 Tuesday, 35 Wednesday, 24 Thursday, and 29 Friday, according to the weather service.

Advertisement

The transition from warmer weather Saturday will likely bring windy conditions, with gusts as high as 40 miles per hour Saturday night, 41 Sunday, and 38 Sunday night, forecasters said.

Precipitation in Boston is expected to return Monday, with snow possible between 4 p.m. and midnight, switching over to a mix of rain and snow early Tuesday morning, according to the weather service. Snowfall could total 1 to 2 inches.

Rain is expected to prevail during most of the day Tuesday, possibly returning to snow in the late afternoon, forecasters said.

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.