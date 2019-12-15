► South Shore: Single Eurasian wigeons were seen at Broad Cove in Somerset and along the Acushnet River in Fairfield. A pink-footed goose and a tundra swan continued to be seen along the Taunton River in Somerset and in the cornfields of Dighton. At Tidmarsh Wildlife Sanctuary, observers found a common gallinule, as well as 25 American wigeons and 12 field sparrows. A pair of sandhill cranes continued to be seen at Cumberland Farms fields in Middleborough. In Fairhaven, a lark sparrow was seen at the Fort Phoenix State Reservation, and a greater yellowlegs was seen feeding on the mudflats at Veranda Avenue.