Recent bird sightings as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society:
► Greater Boston: Last week, individual Barrow’s goldeneyes were spotted at Great Pond in Randolph, Lake Massapoag in Sharon, UMass Boston campus, and Deer Island and Yirrell Beach in Winthrop. An American woodcock was spotted at the Alewife Reservation in Cambridge. A Savannah sparrow was seen on Fitch’s Bridge Road in Groton, and an Eastern meadowlark was seen at Hanscom Air Force Base in Concord. At Olmsted Park in Brookline, there was a juvenile Baltimore oriole. A Nashville warbler was spotted at Mystic Lakes in Medford.
► Martha’s Vineyard: A brown thrasher was spotted at Herring Run in Chilmark.
► Cape Cod: Among reports was a painted bunting at the Cold Brook Preserve in Harwich.
► North Shore: Observers spotted a redhead at the Putnamville Reservoir in Danvers. A black-crowned night heron was seen at Niles Pond in Gloucester. There was a Western kingbird at Lighthouse Cove near Eastern Point. A Townsend’s solitaire continues at Halibut Point in Rockport.
► South Shore: Single Eurasian wigeons were seen at Broad Cove in Somerset and along the Acushnet River in Fairfield. A pink-footed goose and a tundra swan continued to be seen along the Taunton River in Somerset and in the cornfields of Dighton. At Tidmarsh Wildlife Sanctuary, observers found a common gallinule, as well as 25 American wigeons and 12 field sparrows. A pair of sandhill cranes continued to be seen at Cumberland Farms fields in Middleborough. In Fairhaven, a lark sparrow was seen at the Fort Phoenix State Reservation, and a greater yellowlegs was seen feeding on the mudflats at Veranda Avenue.
► Western Massachusetts: There was a cackling goose at the UMass campus pond. Greater and lesser scaups were seen at Laurel Lake in Lenox, the Turners Falls Power Canal, and the Stockbridge Bowl. Also at the Stockbridge bowl, there was a white-winged scoter and a red-necked grebe. Observers spotted two Lapland longspurs at the Northampton Airport.
For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass. Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.mass audubon.org.