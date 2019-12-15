Chasan, a spry former high school math teacher turned self-employed contractor, is the founder of Hoops and Homework, an unusual after-school program in Framingham’s poorest neighborhood. It serves generous helpings of healthful snacks, and often sends children home on the weekends with bags of food. It offers assistance with homework and activities ranging from arts and crafts to violin lessons and yoga. Tuition is free .

FRAMINGHAM — People in Framingham joke that when they see Herb Chasan coming, they get ready to lend a hand, raise donations, or write a check. They find it tough to say no to this octogenarian on a mission.

At a time when the yawning gap between rich and poor is growing wider, Hoops and Homework is one retiree’s modest attempt to lay down a steppingstone out of poverty. Chasan started it in 2012 on a shoestring budget with high hopes and donated computers; now it’s grown into a popular Framingham after-school option for children from households with extremely limited incomes — about 30 kids, ages 5 to 14.

More than one-third of children in this south-side neighborhood where the program is based live in poverty, according to census figures. Low-income housing developments stretch block after block. Many parents can’t afford other after-school programs, and even if they could, it would be hard for many to find the daily transportation to and from an outside site. That’s why the program operates out of two housing complexes right in the neighborhood.

Raengel Tejeda, a sixth-grader who has been attending the program since the first grade, said she uses the center’s computers for her homework because she doesn’t have one at home.

“I like that [the program’s teachers] help me get my homework done,” she said during a recent afternoon at the center.

Sitting nearby, 10-year-old Martin Garcia whipped through a math assignment on multiplication. Garcia’s family moved to Framingham six years ago from the Dominican Republic and enrolled in the program shortly after that. He said he learned English with one-on-one help from Hoop teachers, most of whom are bilingual.

Jayne Acevedo, who lives nearby and supervises one of two program sites, said food is a big draw for the children.

“We have some who come in and give me a big hug on Monday and they say, ‘I missed you over the weekend. I was so hungry,’ ” Acevedo said. Apples were piled in a fruit bowl next to her, as were bags filled with food for the kids to take home.

Though he had lived in Framingham for decades, Chasan had never ventured into this neighborhood until a friend, then-Selectman Charlie Sisitsky, invited him to a community meeting here seven years ago.

Chasan remembers staring at the community’s weedy, rusted-out playground with a makeshift basketball hoop tacked to a telephone pole. Groups of kids were hanging out with seemingly nothing to do. At the meeting, single working parents said they felt overwhelmed trying to get their children to finish their homework. And, they said, they needed activities to keep their kids busy when they were working, but few could afford the fees at after-school programs.

How tough could it be to design a solution? thought Chasan, who was active in town politics. So he and a friend pitched Town Meeting in the fall of 2012 for startup funding for Hoops and Homework and won $81,000.

That, it turned out, was the easy part.

A social service agency that was hired to run the program when it opened in 2013 didn’t work out, and Hoops nearly closed a year later.

Chasan stepped back in, tapped his friend Philip Ottaviani, former chairman of Framingham’s Zoning Board and a longtime restaurant owner, to help raise more money.

“People make fun of me that I’m constantly asking for money,” said Chasan, his eyes twinkling, “but still they give me money.”

He and Ottaviani started the arduous, expensive process of becoming an official nonprofit organization, setting up a board, and applying for a state license.

Local businesses and everyday residents were generous, but Chasan and his new board found themselves repeatedly leaning on the same volunteers and donors. It wasn’t sustainable.

So they took the complex step of applying to become a state-subsidized after-school program. Under complicated state rules, the state would reimburse the program for some costs, but only if Hoops set up a price structure to charge parents a nominal fee.

Chasan had vowed, however, that the program would be free. So he and his staff eventually learned how to earmark donations to pay parents’ share of the costs.

The state money is starting to stabilize the program, without shifting any of the burden to families.

“Small local charities get created on initiative and a great idea, and they tend to have an arc that is short and they don’t survive in general,” said James Rusche, Hoops’ board chairman and retired biotech executive. “We are trying to make this mission sustainable.”

Hoops has grown to a 14-member volunteer board that includes an accountant, a banker, and an attorney. Among the newest board members is Priscila Sousa, 31, a Framingham School Committee member who grew up in the neighborhood served by Hoops and Homework. Her parents, she said, worked multiple jobs to save for her college education.

Sousa discovered Hoops when she won a coveted slot to run in the 2018 Boston Marathon. Runners were required to raise money for a charity. Guess who started calling her, out of the blue?

“My phone starts ringing off the hook by this guy named Herb Chasan because he wanted me to pick Hoops and Homework,” Sousa said.

“He said, ‘Don’t make a decision yet; just come by and visit,’ ” she said. “I think he set up the kids that day to be extra cute. I was instantly in love with the organization.”

Sousa ended up raising over $8,500 for Hoops and joining its board. She also led the drive last year that raised thousands more dollars for a shiny new playground to replace the dilapidated one Chasan first noticed in 2012.

Hoops and Homework’s success despite long odds has captured the attention of the state’s Department of Early Education and Care, the agency that licenses after-school programs.

Chasan’s “commitment to meeting a very real need in the community and his passion for making this program accessible to families is truly inspirational,” said Commissioner Samantha Aigner-Treworgy in a statement. “What Mr. Chasan has achieved with Hoops and Homework is a model that every community deserves.”

Or as Sousa puts it, “Every community needs a Herb. If your community doesn’t have a Herb, be a Herb.”

