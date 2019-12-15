A man was stabbed in Allston Sunday morning and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

The man, who is in his mid-30s, was stabbed at about 1:11 a.m. near 34 Harvard Ave., an area with a number of bars, Officer Kim Tavares, a police spokeswoman said in a brief phone interview. He was taken to an area hospital.

The stabbing happened after an altercation involving “a male arguing with a female,” Tavares said.