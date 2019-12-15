A crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Massachusetts Turnpike Sunday night sent one driver to the hospital with minor injuries, a fire official said.

The Charlton Fire Department received a call at 7 p.m. about a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a minivan on the westbound side of the highway near the 84.5 mile marker, Charlton Fire Captain Rob Barton said.

Charlton sent an ambulance and a fire truck to the scene, Barton said.