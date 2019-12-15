A crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Massachusetts Turnpike Sunday night sent one driver to the hospital with minor injuries, a fire official said.
The Charlton Fire Department received a call at 7 p.m. about a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a minivan on the westbound side of the highway near the 84.5 mile marker, Charlton Fire Captain Rob Barton said.
Charlton sent an ambulance and a fire truck to the scene, Barton said.
The Auburn Fire Rescue Department also sent an ambulance, which arrived first, Barton said.
The minivan sustained “significant damage,” and its driver was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester with minor injuries, Barton said.
The driver was the vehicle’s sole occupant, Barton said.
State Police were still investigating the cause of the crash as of roughly 8:30 p.m. Sunday night, Barton said.
