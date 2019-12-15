A West Brookfield man was fatally struck Friday night as he walked by the side of the road in Sturbridge, according to Sturbridge police.
Peter L. Morin, 67, was hit by a passing car near 173 Main St. at about 5:41 p.m., police said in a statement. He was taken to Harrington Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The driver remained at the scene and no charges had been filed in connection with the incident as of Sunday, Sergeant Larry Bateman said in a brief phone interview.
Morin had been walking on the westbound side of the street, also known as Route 131, where there is no sidewalk, police said in the statement. The stretch of road where he was hit, close to the intersection with Fairview Park Road, is “not a well-lit area” and it was raining and foggy at the time of the incident.
The incident is under investigation, police said.
