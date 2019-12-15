A West Brookfield man was fatally struck Friday night as he walked by the side of the road in Sturbridge, according to Sturbridge police.

Peter L. Morin, 67, was hit by a passing car near 173 Main St. at about 5:41 p.m., police said in a statement. He was taken to Harrington Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver remained at the scene and no charges had been filed in connection with the incident as of Sunday, Sergeant Larry Bateman said in a brief phone interview.