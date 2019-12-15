Upon arriving, firefighters found a pickup truck with two occupants had gone straight through the house, Neilan said.

The Dedham Fire Department received a report around 8 p.m. that a truck had crashed into the home at 119 Sprague Street, Deputy Chief James Neilan said.

A man is under arrest after he allegedly crashed his pickup truck into a Dedham home Sunday night and pinned a woman sitting inside the home to the wall with his vehicle, a fire official said.

The truck went up onto a couch inside the home and pinned a woman, who is in her 70s, sitting there between the vehicle and the wall, Neilan said.

Firefighters had to cut through the wall behind the woman to get her out, Neilan said.

The woman, who was alert and conscious, was transported to a hospital, but the severity of her injuries wasn’t immediately known, Neilan said. Neither person in the truck was injured, Neilan said.

Neilan said the driver, a 24-year-old Dedham man who was not identified, was in police custody under suspicion that he was driving under the influence.

Neilan said that he had never seen anything exactly like it.

“That was a tricky one, trying to get her out,” Neilan said.

The driver of this truck arrested for OUI in #Dedham after crashing into this home. Police say a 71 year old woman was pinned to the back of the home - she was sitting on the couch watching tv. Firefighters had to rip open a wall to save her. No one was seriously hurt. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/7G3xji9kCs — Elysia Rodriguez (@ElysiaBoston25) December 16, 2019

