“You know, it’s funny. Twenty-five years goes by, and it’s like, OK, is there anything different? No. We’ve got a great formula, so we don’t want to change much,” he said.

It’s a surprise even to Bill Lynch, one of the event’s founders, who says that for its 25th year, the Salem Snowball is just as festive, fun, and full of energy as it was in its early years.

There was no way to predict 24 years ago that the Salem Snowball of 1995 — just a few friends coming together for a small holiday fund-raiser — would become the wedding-like gala that it is today.

Advertisement

The Salem Snowball gala is almost like a wedding — just without a newly married couple. The evening features delicious food and a popular band, Groove Authority, that keeps everyone dancing all night long.

And because so many people come back to the event year after year, it’s also become a de facto holiday-themed reunion for friends, Lynch said.

“After the first year, I said to myself, ‘No matter what happens, we’re going to keep this going as long as we can,’ ” he said. “And I got lucky.”

The Salem Snowball, which was held Friday night at the Hawthorne Hotel in Salem, raised $24,000 for the Globe Santa fund, which has provided gifts for families who can’t afford them for more than 60 years. The event was sold out, with about 140 people signed up. Over 25 years, the event has raised a total of $227,500.

Globe Santa is a cause that Snowball organizers have held dear to their hearts, especially board member Pat Buonopane, a 54-year-old real estate developer, whose mother received gifts from Globe Santa for him when he was a child.

“Growing up, with just my mom, times were tough so she, unbeknownst to us, reached out to Globe Santa,” said Buonopane. “I really love giving back, so this is a way I get to do it. It is sort of two-fold. It’s a little remembrance for my mom, and it’s helping out a lot of kids.”

Advertisement

For the event each year, Buonopane runs a live auction, during which attendees can bid on donated items, including lobster bakes, wine pairing dinners, and sports tickets. All proceeds from the auction go to Globe Santa.

“Globe Santa’s been around for a really long time, and I think in the world that we live in today, people take things for granted,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be a $10,000 or $5,000 item. It can be as little as $50, and they are helping someone.”

Please consider giving by mail, phone, or online at globesanta.org.

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com Follow her on Twitter at @FeliciaGans.