While docked in Woods Hole, the M/V Martha's Vineyard briefly lost main power at approximately 9:30 p.m. The boat switched to its backup power and the trip to Vineyard Haven was subsequently canceled. 1/3

A Steamship Authority ferry headed to Vineyard Haven from Woods Hole in Falmouth was unexpectedly cancelled Sunday night, leaving some passengers stranded, the agency said.

The boat switched to backup power and the trip to Vineyard Haven was cancelled, the tweet said.

“Due to the direction of the winds and the presence of construction barges, the M/V Island Home was unable to dock in the other available slip in Woods Hole and returned to Vineyard Haven,” a second tweet said.

In a third tweet, the agency said it was working with affected passengers to help secure lodging if needed.

“We apologize for the disruption. We will provide updates as more information becomes available,” the tweet said.

No further information was immediately available.

The Steamship Authority has come under sharp criticism in recent years after mechanical troubles plagued a large portion of its fleet, causing many canceled trips.

