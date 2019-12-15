Officials say having an active plan gives the town direction for what needs to be done and opens up opportunities to receive state and federal grants. Most well-run municipalities strive to have such a road map in place.

In Weymouth (above), officials have been updating the town’s 2014 Open Space and Recreation Plan, which expires in 2020, and they will present their proposed new plan to the public on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the town hall for review and comment.

There are many holiday-themed events in our suburbs this week. But in many cities and towns, government processes churn on, and we’ll visit a couple of them before we head to those jingly attractions.

Weymouth officials worked with a consultant, Horsley Witten Group of Sandwich, which surveyed residents and held a public workshop before releasing a draft on Dec. 5. The draft plan calls for increased maintenance of parks, playgrounds, and open spaces, and identifies places where the town should increase recreation options and access. The facilities mentioned include Great Pond in South Weymouth, Smelt Brook in Weymouth Landing, Iron Hill Park in Jackson Square, the Back River Trail connections, and the walkway on the embankment between Wessagusset and Lane beaches in north Weymouth.

For more information, visit www.weymouthoutdoors.com.

In Wellesley, town officials are holding a public hearing Monday at 6 p.m. in the Warren Building, 90 Washington St., on improvements they are considering for the town-owned Morses Pond beach and bathhouse. The project’s goals include upgrading the bathhouse, staff areas, and storage at the pond; landscaping and site improvements; enhancing accessibility; facilitating passive recreational uses such as walking and hiking; and expanding user amenities and opportunities to generate revenue, according to a feasibility and design study presented in August by the Recreation Department and consultant Weston & Sampson. The beach area and bathhouse are located on a nearly 5-acre parcel owned and maintained by the town, which has devoted “considerable time, energy and funds” to preserving the identity and culture of the beloved pond, according to bid documents. Visit www.wellesleyma.gov/1377/Morses-Pond-Feasibility-Design-Study.

In Somerville, the city’s Economic Development team and Ward 4 Councilor Jesse Clingan are holding a community meeting on Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Healey School, 5 Meacham St., on the future of the Star Market site on Broadway that has been vacant since 2007. A similar meeting in June explored whether residents would support the city taking aggressive action to bring the site back to life, including seizing it by eminent domain. Officials will be seeking feedback Tuesday on two questions — whether an urban renewal plan for the property is the correct way to go, and what the plan should look like. Visit somervoice.somervillema.gov.

Briefly, merrily: In Plymouth, local poet, singer, and actor Glyn Dowden performs Dylan Thomas’s “A Child’s Christmas in Wales” on Monday at 7 p.m. at the public library, 132 South St. A children’s chorus will join in Dowden’s telling of a holiday in long-ago times. Visit www.plymouthpubliclibrary.org.

In Concord, the 45-voice Concord Women’s Chorus performs “The Harps Eternal,” a program written for women’s voices and harp, featuring harpist Franziska Huhn and drawing inspiration from Benjamin Britten’s “A Ceremony of Carols,” on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Trinity Church, 81 Elm St. Visit www.concordwomenschorus.org.

In Kingston, the local public library hosts a performance of “A Christmas Carol” featuring award-winning actor and director J.T. Turner in a one-actor production on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Adams Center, 33 Summer St. Turner will portray author Charles Dickens as well as all the characters of the famous Christmas tale. Visit www.kingstonpubliclibrary.org.

In Lowell, the Merrimack Repertory Theatre, 50 East Merrimack St., presents the characters of Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” in the new holiday tale, “The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley,” by playwrights Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, in performances at various times through Sunday. Visit www.mrt.org.

L. Kim Tan can be reached at tan@globe.com.