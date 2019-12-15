A 17-year-old was placed under arrest after a shooting in Lowell Sunday, police said.
Officers responded to a call for shots fired in the area of 34 Willie St. around 3:05 p.m., according to a tweet from the Lowell Police Department’s Twitter account Sunday.
Police found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, the tweet said.
The victim’s injury was non-life-threatening, according to the tweet.
Officers then placed a 17-year-old suspect under arrest, officials said in the tweet.
No further information was immediately available.
