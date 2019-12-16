Deval Patrick’s presidential campaign claims it turned in more than enough signatures for the former Massachusetts governor to qualify for the Michigan Democratic presidential primary, after his team spent the last three weeks scrambling to secure his spot on the ballot.
A spokesperson for the Michigan Secretary of State confirmed that the Patrick campaign dropped off what the campaign claims were 13,611 signatures of Michigan residents requesting that Patrick’s name be on the ballot.
“I’m inspired by the over 13,000 Michiganders, volunteers, and organizers who worked tirelessly to get our campaign a spot on the ballot on March 10th,” Patrick said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to working together with the people of Michigan to build a campaign that brings everybody in, counts no one out, and gives all of us a reason to believe in what’s possible for ourselves and this nation.”
Largely due to the late timing of Patrick’s entrance into the race, the former Massachusetts governor was the only major candidate initially left off a list of names for the March 10th primary. Patrick wasn’t in the presidential conversation when the Michigan Secretary of State’s official came up with an initial list of names.
A week later, there were news reports that Patrick could enter the race soon, but he technically did not until two days after the Michigan Democratic Party submitted its own list of 18 candidates. That list included former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg who had placed his name on the ballot in other states but, like Patrick, was not officially a candidate. The difference, according to a Michigan Democratic Party spokesman, was that Bloomberg had called the party asking to be placed on the ballot and Patrick had not.
The only recourse Patrick had left was to quickly organize a signature campaign in Michigan. Beginning in late November, he faced a deadline of Friday afternoon to submit at least 11,345 signatures.
While Patrick’s campaign said it submitted a few thousand more signatures than necessary, Michigan’s State Board of Canvassers is charged with counting and verifying the signatures. Its deadline is January 10.
James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com.