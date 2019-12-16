Deval Patrick’s presidential campaign claims it turned in more than enough signatures for the former Massachusetts governor to qualify for the Michigan Democratic presidential primary, after his team spent the last three weeks scrambling to secure his spot on the ballot.

A spokesperson for the Michigan Secretary of State confirmed that the Patrick campaign dropped off what the campaign claims were 13,611 signatures of Michigan residents requesting that Patrick’s name be on the ballot.

“I’m inspired by the over 13,000 Michiganders, volunteers, and organizers who worked tirelessly to get our campaign a spot on the ballot on March 10th,” Patrick said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to working together with the people of Michigan to build a campaign that brings everybody in, counts no one out, and gives all of us a reason to believe in what’s possible for ourselves and this nation.”