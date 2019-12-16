None of the 13 children, all Bedford elementary school students, were seriously hurt, according to a statement from the Bedford police and fire departments. Two children were evaluated for injuries that police described as minor. The man driving the car was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

A car crashed into a school bus carrying 13 children in Bedford on Monday afternoon, according to town authorities.

The car, a Dodge sedan, crashed into the back of the yellow school bus near 1 MacIntosh Road before 4 p.m. The became lodged underneath the bus’s rear bumper when police and firefighters arrived.

The back-right corner of the bus’s rear end crashed through the front windshield of the sedan. The roof of the sedan peeled backward and left extensive damage to the front of the vehicle.

Bedford Public Schools notified the parents of the children on the bus, and made arrangements for parents to pick up their children at the scene.

Bedford police are still investigating how the crash happened.

Mike Kotsopoulos can be reached at mike.kotsopoulos@globe.com