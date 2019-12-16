“My son’s father was murdered,” the man’s fiancee wrote in a letter to Globe Santa. “He was a great father and a wonderful provider for our family.”

A soon-to-be husband and new father, well on his way to laying the foundation for family life in a quiet town south of Boston, was killed in an act of senseless violence.

It was late last summer when the unthinkable happened.

The young woman is understandably grief-stricken, she said in her letter, and she has coped partly by pouring all her energy into caring for the couple’s 1-year-old son.

“I’m a first-time mother of a beautiful, bubbly baby boy,” she wrote. “He is vibrant, full of life and energy.”

Advertisement

She is looking for work, but given the fact that she had planned on being a stay-at-home mom, it’s not been easy. There are the usual hurdles, such as child care costs and commuting logistics.

But there is also her strong desire to be present for the precious “firsts” that occur in infancy. First words, first steps.

So as the months passed and the holiday season approached, she began to worry that without help, her infant son would miss out on the thrill of finding Christmas presents under their tree.

“We are dealing with a great loss and I am writing Globe Santa asking for help this holiday season,” her letter continued. “It’s a very difficult time for us dealing with the loss of a loved one and I am also going through financial hardship.”

True to form, Globe Santa will be there to help this family. Of course, their first Christmas as a family will not be the same without the child’s father, but the boy will have gifts to open, warm clothes to wear, and new toys to play with on Christmas day.

Advertisement

None of this is lost on the child’s mother, who closed her letter much the same way that many others do, with a simply put acknowledgment of gratitude.

“I would greatly appreciate any help and resources your organization can provide. Thank you sincerely,” she concluded.

Since 1956, the Globe Santa campaign has helped families throughout Eastern Massachusetts that celebrate Christmas in the Santa Claus tradition provide gifts for their children.

Last year alone, the fund drive raised $1,023,463 and presents were delivered to 32,712 children in 18,536 families.

You can help make this year’s effort equally successful by making a donation by mail, phone, or online at globesanta.org.

Christopher Tangney can be reached at ctangney22@

hotmail.com.